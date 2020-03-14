Morrill Class Trip Group Deciding to Self Quarantine Following East Coast Trip

A group of 31 people that embarked on a Morrill Public School trip to the east coast has decided to self quarantine amid concerns of COVID-19 spread despite local health officials saying the move was not necessary.

On Friday, the Scottsbluff County Health Department and Panhandle Public Health District reexamined the group’s itinerary and found it was changed before the participants entered areas of known community spread of COVID-19.

PPHD Assistant Director Jessica Davies said that group’s time in New York state was not in an area of community spread, and the health district would not require the participants to self quarantine.

However District Superintendent Joe Sherwood announced today that the Morrill District Leadership decided that it is in the best interest of the student body, staff, and community as a whole for the 31 participants to submit to 14 days of self quarantine.

Sherwood says Morrill Public Schools has suspended participation in all extra-curricular activities until April 4th, but classes will continue as regularly scheduled. The district already has built-in delivery methods for students to learn from home while quarantined.