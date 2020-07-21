Morrill County Man Sentenced on Six Child Abuse Convictions

A 46-year-old Bayard man has been sentenced after pleading no contest to six, Class I Misdemeanor charges of Child Abuse- No Injury.

James Albrecht was sentenced to a total of 545 days in jail with 175 days credit for time already served. He was arrested last December following a Nebraska State Patrol investigation into allegations he had placed five children in situations endangering their physical or mental health during the course of 2019, had sexually assaulted the youngest girl and had choked the oldest boy.

He was initially charged with First Degree Sexual Assault of a Child, Strangulation and 10 counts of Intentional Child Abuse Without Injury. In June, a plea deal was offered and signed.

In the agreement, Albrecht pleaded no contest to six amended charges of Negligent Child Abuse, and the initial 12 felonies that were filed were dismissed and also agreed to give up certain rights pursuant to the plea deal.

On four of the charges, Albrecht was sentenced to 365 days in jail with 175 days credit, all to run concurrently to each other. The other two charges he received 180 days in jail, which will run concurrent to each other but consecutive to the first four. He will also have to register as a sex offender as terms of his sentencing.