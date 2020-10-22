class="post-template-default single single-post postid-492850 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"

Morrill Gas Line Rupture Thursday Evening; Some Residents Being Evacuated From Area

BY Ryan Murphy | October 22, 2020
Village of Morrill officials are warning residents of a gas line rupture that occurred Thursday evening.

Village Clerk Janine Schmidt tells KNEB News that some residents near First and Charles Streets have been evacuated as a safety precaution. People are asked to avoid the area and avoid the use of any open flames.

Schmidt says residents will be affected with loss of power as utility crews work the area.

She says the most streamlined information will be provided this evening on the Village of Morrill Facebook page.

 

