Morrill Home Destroyed in Monday Afternoon Fire

A Morrill home was destroyed in a fire Monday afternoon, that is believed to have been started by a family pet.

Firefighters were called to the residence on Kelley Road shortly after 1 p.m. Monday to find heavy smoke and fire erupting from the roof, which had already partially collapsed.

Morrill Volunteer Fire Chief Matt Hinman told KNEB News they called for mutual aid from the Lyman and Mitchell Fire Departments. He says each department showed up with 8 personnel and 3 trucks.

It took a little over an hour to knock down the flames, and Hinman says they called in Ryan Sylvester from the State Fire Marshal’s Office to help investigate the cause.

He says it was determined that a dog had gotten next to the stove and turned it on, and that’s where the fire started from.

Hinman said a cat managed to escape unharmed, but the dog unfortunately perished in the fire.

The two residents who were not home at the time of the fire were being assisted by Firefighter Ministry. He says the home was a total loss, with damages estimated at around $100,000.

Hinman said they were also assisted on scene by the Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Office and Morrill and Mitchell Police.