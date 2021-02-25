class="post-template-default single single-post postid-515844 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.4.1 vc_responsive"

Morrill Jr.-Sr. High Principal Taking Post with ESU #13 in Scottsbluff

BY Ryan Murphy | February 25, 2021
Photo Courtesy mpslions.com - (Murphy/KNEB/RRN)

Morrill will be looking for a new Jr.-Sr. High School Principal, as the District announced this week that Tom Peacock has accepted the position of Director of Alternative Education at ESU 13 in Scottsbluff.

That position is being vacated by George Schlothauer, who is taking on the principal position at Bridgeport Senior High School.

Peacock started at Morrill in 1998 as a math teacher, and has served as principal for the past six years.

Applications for Morrill High School Principal position will be open until March 8th.

