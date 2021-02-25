Morrill Jr.-Sr. High Principal Taking Post with ESU #13 in Scottsbluff

Morrill will be looking for a new Jr.-Sr. High School Principal, as the District announced this week that Tom Peacock has accepted the position of Director of Alternative Education at ESU 13 in Scottsbluff.

That position is being vacated by George Schlothauer, who is taking on the principal position at Bridgeport Senior High School.

Peacock started at Morrill in 1998 as a math teacher, and has served as principal for the past six years.

Applications for Morrill High School Principal position will be open until March 8th.