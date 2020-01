Morrill Kindergartner Nikolas Rios was nominated for Star Student of the Week by his teacher Lauren Haag for being a kind, helpful, and overall great student.

Platte Valley Companies Associates Matt Harris and Jill Allen made a surprise visit to his classroom this week to honor Nikolas and find out what makes this Star Student tick.

Watch his segment now, and you can click here to nominate deserving K-12 students to be the next Star Student of the week