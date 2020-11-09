Morrill Pair Injured in Weekend Crash Outside Mitchell

Authorities say a couple was injured in a one-vehicle rollover crash just west of Mitchell over the weekend.

The Nebraska State Patrol says first responders were called to Highway 26 near County Road 12 around 7:30 a.m. Sunday.

Spokesman Cody Thomas says both occupants, a woman and a man, were ejected when their eastbound vehicle entered the median, rolled into the westbound lane and eventually into the north ditch.

Thomas says both suffered serious injuries believed to be non-life-threatening and were taken to Regional West. Air link transported the female driver by helicopter, and the male passenger was transported by ambulance.

KNEB News has learned the pair, both from Morrill, were listed in fair condition as of Monday morning.

Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Deputies, along with police and firefighters from Mitchell and Morrill, assisted at the scene.