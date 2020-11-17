Morrill, Scottsbluff Receiving Owner-Occupied Housing Rehab Grants

Two applications recently submitted by the Panhandle Area Development District on behalf of the City of Scottsbluff and Village of Morrill for rehabilitation of owner-occupied homes have been successfully funded.

The grants are funded through a federal Department of Housing and Urban Development program administered by the Nebraska Department of Economic Development, and both applications by Morrill and Scottsbluff were fully funded in the amounts of $462,500 and $732,500 respectively.

NDED Tuesday announced they had selected nine communities as recipients under the Owner-Occupied Housing Rehabilitation funding opportunity of the Community Development Block Grant for 2020 totaling $4,067,000.

The Owner-Occupied Housing Rehabilitation funds enable communities to make substantial repairs and improvements to homes on behalf of low-and-moderate-income households, not only impacting the lives of individuals and families, but can also transform the appearance and vitality of entire neighborhoods.

Residents in Morrill or Scottsbluff who own and occupy their homes and also meet the income guidelines are encouraged to apply by calling PADD at (308) 436-6584.