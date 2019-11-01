class="post-template-default single single-post postid-416028 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.5 vc_responsive"

Morrill Sophomore Isaiah Waite named PVC Star Student of the Week

BY Ryan Murphy | November 1, 2019
A thank you goes a long way, and after one Morrill High School sophomore made it a point to say thank you to his teachers after each class- those simple words made an impact.

That’s what caused Isaiah Waite’s teacher to submit his name to be the next Platte Valley Companies Star Student of the Week, but it turns out he’s pretty involved with things both inside and outside of the classroom as well.

PVC Associates Jill Allen and Sherri Sides surprised Isaiah with this week’s honors. Watch his segment now, and click HERE to nominate a deserving K-12 student to be the next Star Student of the Week

 

