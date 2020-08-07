class="post-template-default single single-post postid-477638 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"

Morrill Woman Honored With National Advocacy Award

BY Ryan Murphy | August 7, 2020
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
Morrill Woman Honored With National Advocacy Award

The National Association of Councils on Developmental Disabilities has honored a Morrill native as one of their two national advocacy awardees.

Jessica Barrett was recognized Thursday as the winner of the April Dunn Start Your Journey Award during the NACDD’s Annual Conference.

That annual award recognizes an up-and-coming advocate who has been making their mark in the state and is now engaging more on the national scene, and Barrett says she’s truly honored for the recognition.

Executive Director Donna Meltzer says Jessica is a promising young self advocate, who has joined leadership roles on both the Nebraska Council on Developmental Disabilities … as well as the People First of Nebraska’s State Board, which is Nebraska’s only state organization run by and for people with disabilities.

© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share: