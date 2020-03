Morrill 5th Grader Laney Walter has been nominated and selected as the Platte Valley Companies Star Student of the Week.

Laney is kind, smart, and has been excelling in her computer typing classes at school.

She is active in basketball, volleyball, and playing the piano, and an all around great kid.

Watch her segment now, and CLICK HERE if you’d like to nominate a deserving K-12 student to be the next PVC Star Student of the Week: