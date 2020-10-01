Mullen Fire in Wyoming Explodes to Nearly 107,000 Acres

The Mullen wildfire in southeastern Wyoming has destroyed 29 homes and 31 other structures and threatens to remain active for weeks to come.

As of Wednesday night, the fire had burned nearly 107,000 acres of dense pine in the Medicine Bow National Forest.

Sheriff’s officials say they eventually got in to previously burned areas, finding cabins and other buildings burned in the Lower Keystone, Lake Creek and Foxborough developments.

934 personnel are working on both sides of the Wyoming-Colorado state line, and more are arriving daily.

The forecast calls for more dry and breezy weather and no rain or snow at least through the weekend.