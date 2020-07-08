Multiple Tractor Trailer Blowovers in Chappell Area Tuesday Evening

Traffic was being detoured off Interstate 80 in the Chappell area Wednesday morning as officials remove three tractor trailer rigs which had blown over.

A post on the Deuel County Sheriff’s Facebook page said deputies were dispatched to the area Wednesday evening for multiple semi turnovers due to the wind.

Deputies found that three tractor trailers had blown over onto their sides as they traveled westbound over an eight mile stretch. An eastbound tractor trailer was blown into the north ditch but was able to stay upright. No serious injuries were reported

To allow the tow company to safely remove the semi’s, traffic was being detoured off I-80 beginning at 8 a.m. Wednesday, and Chappell residents were being advised to expect a higher than normal traffic volume through town during the detour.