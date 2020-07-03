Murphy Tractor & Equipment Co., Inc. Recognized with Customer Satisfaction Award

Murphy Tractor & Equipment Co., Inc has been awarded a Top Dealer Award for 2020. Each year, equipment manufacturing dealers who have achieved best-in-class customer experience scores from the previous year are selected by SATISFYD’s recognition program to receive a “Top Dealer” honor.

Top Dealer Awards are only given to the top 26 dealers that are selected for this year’s industry-recognized award, all of whom have made a significant impact on customer experience in the industry, according to their customers, respectively. Scores are based on real customer survey data on more than 1,000 dealers of top equipment manufacturers from across the United States, Canada, and Australia.

“It’s not easy to satisfy the high expectations of modern-day consumers. That’s why these elite dealers deserve to be recognized for demonstrating excellent customer experiences on a consistent basis,” shared Emilie Spalla, Vice President of SATISFYD. “We’re honored to present this award each year to dealers who clearly consider customer satisfaction to be a top priority, and we’re excited to continue to support their efforts for many more years to come.”

Murphy Tractor and Equipment’s President, Bill Buckles said “We are very grateful that our customers have spoken through their survey responses that they are receiving an outstanding experience from our parts and service staff. Our goal is to provide high-quality parts and service that our customers expect and deserve.”

Murphy Tractor and Equipment has achieved consistently high scores on the SATISFYD website, placing it among the top dealerships nationwide.