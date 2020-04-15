Mutual Aid Agreement Approved By Airport Board

The Western Nebraska Regional Airport Authority has approved a mutual aid agreement that would allow the sharing of firefighting resources with other area panhandle agencies.

The agreement was initially rejected when it was before the board earlier, due to liability concerns over a portion of the contract that makes each agency responsible for any damage that occurs to their equipment, even if caused by another agency.

During a telephonic board meeting Wednesday morning, the airport’s attorney Jerry Ostkiek told the board that due to the importance of this mutual aid agreement, as required by the Federal Aviation Administration, he believes their exposure is reduced after receiving assurances from their insurance broker that they would have coverage for those type of damages.

And although there is still some risk, Ostdiek said he felt comfortable with having the board move into the agreement if that’s what they chose to do.

Airport Director Raul Aguallo explained to the board that it would be one of the smaller and older trucks that would be used to respond to any incidents off the airport property, and not one of the newer, larger and more expensive airport fire rigs.