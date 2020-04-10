National Guard Begins Coronavirus Testing in Scotts Bluff County

Nearly two dozen members of the National Guard are on hand at the Scotts Bluff County Fairgrounds today as testing begins for medical personnel and first responders who may have symptoms of COVID-19 or may have been exposed to the virus.

Second Lieutentant Natasha Hilsgen with the Joint Task Force tells KNEB News the planning for the testing is very extensive to ensure proper execution of the military’s mission.

Soldiers who would be in direct contact with test subjects were in full protective gear “just to make sure that everything we’re doing is protecting the National Guardsmen, and also the individuals needing testing,” says Hilsgen. “Without the planning, it could be detrimental if we didn’t have all of those safety policies and procedures in place, if we didn’t execute those on that type of level.”

Up to 150 area individuals will be eligible to go through the testing, which is intended to help those on the front lines of the fight against the novel coronavirus ensure safety when they’re in contact with the community.

Similar testing took place Thursday in Kimball, with 47 people taking part, and the Scotts Bluff County testing period is expected to continue into the weekend.