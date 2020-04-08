National Guard to Conduct COVID-19 Testing in Kimball County on Thursday

The National Guard will be offering testing on Thursday, April 9 for Kimball County healthcare workers, Emergency Medical Services, fire department, and law enforcement that are showing symptoms or have had exposure.

Testing will be limited to 50 people and offer a point-in-time snapshot.

The testing is not intended for the general public at this time and was a resource shared with Panhandle Public Health District through the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services. First responders are being tested through this source because they are important for community safety.

Supervisors will notify employees if they are being tested, and a roster has already been developed. Photo identification will be required. PPHD reminds everyone that people that test negative today are not protected from COVID-19 exposure tomorrow.