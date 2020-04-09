National Guard to Conduct COVID-19 Testing in Scotts Bluff Co. Beginning Friday, April 10

The National Guard will be collecting samples for testing beginning on Friday, April 10 for Scotts Bluff County healthcare workers, Emergency Medical Services (EMS), fire department, and law enforcement that are showing symptoms or have had exposure. Testing will be limited to 150 and offers a point-in-time snapshot.

The testing is not intended for the general public at this time and was a resource shared with Panhandle Public Health District and Scotts Bluff County Health Department through the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services. First responders are being tested through this source because they are important for community safety.

Your supervisor would have notified you if you are being tested, a roster has already been developed and is being managed by the health district. Photo identification will be required. Persons that test negative today are not protected from COVID-19 exposure tomorrow.

Here’s what the current totals look like in the Panhandle:

March 2-April 8, 2020

Total Tests Conducted in the Panhandle: 315

Positive: 21

Scotts Bluff County: Ten Cases

Three have recovered and are out of isolation

Kimball County: Ten Cases

Two have recovered and are out of isolation

Cheyenne County: One case

All Panhandle residents are encouraged to Stay Home, Stay Healthy, Stay Connected. What does this mean to you?

Stay Home

Stay home whenever possible.

Avoid gathering in any groups.

Do not visit or host people who do not live with you.

Stay Healthy

Keep at least 6 feet distance from anyone you don’t live with.

Wash your hands

Stay home if you are sick or if someone in your home is sick.

Stay Connected

Stay in touch with friends and loved ones

Check in on people who may be alone or need help.

Panhandle Public Health District, Region 21, 22, and 23 Emergency Management, and Scotts Bluff County Health Department are working as a unified command on this evolving situation. Essential updates will be regularly communicated to the public and community partners.

The full list of community exposure locations can be found on the PPHD website http://www.pphd.org/potential_community_exposure_sites.html .

For the most up to date information from the CDC, visit https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html .