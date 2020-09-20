National Reptile Awareness Day Art Contest Begins

Students across Nebraska are invited to celebrate National Reptile Awareness Day 2020 through an art competition hosted by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission.

Young artists in grades K-12 may submit their original artwork of a Nebraska native reptile by Oct. 14 at outdoornebraska.org/reptileart . Each student that submits a digital piece of artwork will receive a Reptile-ology magazine.

Winners from each grade level will be selected by Game and Parks staff and announced on National Reptile Awareness Day on Oct. 21. Nebraska through proclamation will recognize the national day designed to grow one’s awareness and appreciation for snakes, turtles, lizards and more.

To learn more about Nebraska’s native reptile species, or for inspiration for artwork, visit outdoornebraska.org/reptiles.