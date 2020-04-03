NCTA graduation ceremony to be held online May 7

CURTIS, Neb. – The May commencement ceremony for spring 2020 graduates of the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture will be held online.

NCTA officials made the decision to move to an online ceremony amid continued concerns of spread of the COVID-19 virus, said Kelly Bruns, interim NCTA dean.

The May 7 ceremony will be a pre-recorded program including messages from students, faculty, administration and other dignitaries.

An awards night program, typically held the evening before graduation, will also take place online.

More information about both the graduation ceremony and the awards night will be posted to ncta.unl.edu as details are finalized.

Additionally, NCTA will host an open house for all graduating students at a later date, tentatively scheduled for Aug. 1.

“The NCTA community is extremely proud of our graduating class and the adaptability and resilience they have demonstrated this spring,” said Kelly Bruns, interim NCTA dean. “We want to do our best to celebrate these students, even if that celebration looks a little different from most years.”

Graduates will receive their degrees on May 7. Diplomas and certificates will be mailed to the students afterwards. A program listing graduates’ names and degrees will be available for download from the NCTA website.

Regalia ordered for the ceremony will still be available to students and will be distributed at the open house in August. Student who are not able to attend in August may have their attire mailed to them.

Caps, gowns and tassels will be a gift to the graduates from NCTA. Students who have already paid for these items will receive a refund. Commemorative class belt buckles ordered by students will also be mailed.

“The NCTA faculty and staff wish our graduates the best as they start their careers,” said Bruns. “While we will not get to see them face to face at graduation we look forward to hearing of their successes as Aggie alumni.”