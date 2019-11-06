NDHHS: National Stress Day a Good Time to Pause and Relax

This Wednesday is National Stress Day, and while it may seem stress is everywhere these days, from workplaces to home spaces and everywhere between, health officials say you can find ways to combat the problem.

Brenda Moes with the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services tells Rural Radio News one way to help reduce the stress in our daily lives is to moderate the use of technology. “With their cellphones and email, people’s attention is constantly divided, between the demands they’re receiving from calls and emails, versus being present where they’re and at who they’re with,” says Moes.

However, Moes does say there are smartphone apps that can help remind a person to take time out for themselves, even if it’s 30 seconds to clear your mind and try to relax.

Moes says if you’re experiencing symptoms such as inability to relax, trouble falling asleep or a rapid heart rate, mental health professionals recommend steps such as setting aside time for yourself without technology, practicing relaxation, exercise or changing what you eat.

If you find you need someone to talk to , you can also call the Nebraska Family Helpline at 888-866-8660 or the Rural Response hotline at 800-464-0258 to help get connected to local services.