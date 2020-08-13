NDOT Awarded $5 Million Emergency Relief Grant from Federal Transit Administration

The Federal Transit Administration has awarded the Nebraska

Department of Transportation a $5 million grant through the COVID-19 emergency relief program.

The funds will be used to reimburse rural public transit agencies for COVID-19 related expenses, including installing driver and passenger protective barriers in transit vehicles, providing incidental services like grocery delivery, and reimbursing wages for employees placed on administrative leave due to a reduction in passenger trips.

Due to concerns about the virus, rural ridership in fiscal year 2020 declined approximately 16 percent over the previous year. Many rural agencies that closed or limited service earlier this year are starting to reopen with added safety precautions for drivers and riders.

For more information visit NDOT’s transit website at https://nebraskatransit.com/.