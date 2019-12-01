class="post-template-default single single-post postid-423891 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.5 vc_responsive"

NDOT Making Quick Progress Opening Panhandle Highways

BY Scott Miller | December 1, 2019
Courtesy/ Nebraska Dept. of Transportation. Snowplow.

An overnight drop in winds and the light of daybreak have helped snow plows make considerable progress opening highways in the Panhandle.

Chris Ford, NDOT District 5 Operations Manager, says plows were out early to battle snow drifts and icy conditions.

As of 10 a.m.  the only roadways still closed in the panhandle were:

  • Hwy 71 from Scottsbluff to South Dakota
  • Hwy 30 from Sidney to Wyoming
  • Hwy 29 from Mitchell to Harrison

Ford says crews are working on opening drifts and removing stranded vehicles.  Once that is accomplished more segments will open.

Motorists are advised to drive with caution, as all roadways will have some ice pack, however Ford says it has been treated with deicing chemicals.

