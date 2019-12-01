NDOT Making Quick Progress Opening Panhandle Highways

An overnight drop in winds and the light of daybreak have helped snow plows make considerable progress opening highways in the Panhandle.

Chris Ford, NDOT District 5 Operations Manager, says plows were out early to battle snow drifts and icy conditions.

As of 10 a.m. the only roadways still closed in the panhandle were:

Hwy 71 from Scottsbluff to South Dakota

Hwy 30 from Sidney to Wyoming

Hwy 29 from Mitchell to Harrison

Ford says crews are working on opening drifts and removing stranded vehicles. Once that is accomplished more segments will open.

Motorists are advised to drive with caution, as all roadways will have some ice pack, however Ford says it has been treated with deicing chemicals.