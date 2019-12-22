NDOT Promotes Safety through Winter Operations Awareness

When the white stuff flies, the Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) has people you can look up to. Literally.

After a successful inaugural season of roadside billboards last year, five new billboards have been unveiled this year, showcasing the agency’s winter-fighting axiom: Your Safe Travel Is Our Business.

The billboards spotlight NDOT’s mission to keep Nebraska’s roadways safe for the traveling public and remind the public of its responsibility to take proper winter-driving precautions. The five displays, placed strategically across the state, are a way for NDOT to put the message on the road.

Even with NDOT plows on the job, motorists need to consider their own safety, and encourage others to do so, when traveling during hazardous weather. A great first step is checking 511, Nebraska’s

Advanced Traveler Information System, where the most up-to-date travel conditions are available. The system is available at all times via Nebraska 511’s smartphone app, online at 511.nebraska.gov, or by dialing 511 on your mobile device within the state, or dialing 1-800-906-9069 from a landline or outside Nebraska.

Another helpful tool, the Plow Tracker website shows real-time locations of NDOT’s snowplows on the Nebraska state highway system and has camera images from each plow of road conditions. The system is available at www.plows.nebraska.gov. Motorists are reminded that sometimes conditions are worse than what the image portrays, and 511 is the best option for assessing whether conditions are safe for travel.

As travelers take on winter’s fury, they can rest easy knowing there is a dedicated group out clearing the roads. NDOT and the Nebraska State Patrol work diligently to keep roads safe every day, every night

and in every storm.