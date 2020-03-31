NE Appeals Court Rejects Appeal by Rural Scottsbluff Man Convicted of Child Sex Assault

A rural Scottsbluff man sentenced to prison in 2014 for the sexual assault of two children has lost his latest appeal to the Nebraska Court of Appeals.

53-year-old Michael Sessions made a direct appeal to the Court, saying the Scotts Bluff County District Court erred when it denied his motion for post-conviction relief without an evidentiary hearing.

Sessions claimed the trial court abused its discretion by imposing what he said were excessive sentences of 30 to 40 years for each of two counts of first degree felony sexual assault, ordered to be served consecutively.

In June 2014, Sessions had been charged with six felonies for what investigators said was long-time abuse of the victims, and accepted a plea deal in the case.

Tuesday, the appeals court affirmed the lower court ruling rejecting relief, saying Sessions did not prove prejudice and it agreed with the trial court’s finding that he offered nothing in the record that would show he would have insisted on going to trial.

Sessions is serving 60 to 80 years, and would not be eligible for parole until 2044 at the earliest.