NE Game and Parks Approves Grant Toward 23 Club Project in Scottsbluff

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission this week provided a significant financial boost to the proposed 23 Club Improvement Project in Scottsbluff.

Commissioners approved a City of Scottsbluff grant request for $200,000 toward the project from the NGPC Land and Water Conservation Fund Stateside Assistance Program.

City Manager Nathan Johnson tells Rural Radio News the money is a substantial step forward in making the project a reality. “We see this as a big opportunity for us and the 23 Club,” says Johnson. “They have many pledges out there that they still need to go back around and get those pledges in hand.”

Johnson says the yet-to-be-determined start date of the project will be important, as the NGPC grant does require National Park Service officials to sign off on the award before funding is released.

The city has already allocated $600,000 for the effort, and Johnson tells us that on top of the NGPC grant, they’re also hoping to receive a Civic and Community Center Financing Fund grant through the Nebraska Economic Development Department.

Johnson says he’s hopeful groundbreaking for the improvements to the ball field complex can get underway before the end of 2020.