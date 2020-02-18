NE Prisons Director to Seek Information on Public-Private Partnership Prisons

The Director of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services says he will soon issue a request for information to help identify possible options for the construction, maintenance and creation of new prison capacity.

Scott Frakes says in particular, the RFI will allow for exploration of public-private partnerships that could provide certain benefits to the state, including accelerated construction timelines and a long term lease agreement, with the potential to own any new facility at the end.

A report authored by the JFA Institute projected male admissions to NDCS would increase at an average rate of 2.5 percent each year over the next decade, with the female population expected to increase at an average of 2.0 percent annually

over the same time frame.

Frakes says the focus will be on medium to maximum custody options in a location that has the population to support required staffing.

The director says at this point, he does not have initial projections concerning the cost of any new construction projects.

Build-lease partnerships have been explored and utilized by other states as a means to cover immediate construction costs and spread the payments over time.