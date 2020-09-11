Nebraska AG: Big Ten Conference May Be Violating Nebraska Law

Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson’s office issued a letter Friday to The Big Ten Conference, Inc., through Commissioner Kevin Warren, notifying the Commissioner that the Conference appears to be out of compliance with the Nebraska Nonprofit Corporation Act.

According to a release issued by Peterson, “The Attorney General’s Office is responsible for overseeing compliance with the Act by nonprofit organizations operating in Nebraska. We have instructed Conference officials to provide us with documents and records to determine if they have operated in compliance with Nebraska law and their own governing documents.

In the letter, Peterson said “It has come to my attention that your corporation is operating and conducting business within the State of Nebraska without being registered and/or failing to maintain registration to conduct business within the State of Nebraska.”

Further on, the letter says “Moreover, in light of recent allegations as to The Big Ten’s deliberative process regarding whether to cancel, modify or postpone the 2020 football season (hereinafter the “deliberative process”), our office hearby seeks additional information regarding whether the aforementioned deliberations were conducted in accordance with the requirements of the Nebraska Nonprofit Corporation Act…”

“In order to receive the advantages to operate as a nonprofit organization in Nebraska, it is imperative that the organization operate with complete transparency regarding its decision-making process. Nebraskans expect transparency from nonprofits operating in this state, and the Big Ten Conference is no exception,” stated Attorney General Doug Peterson.