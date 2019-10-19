Nebraska Attorney General’s Office Issues Scam Alert

The Nebraska Attorney General’s Office Consumer Protection Division is alerting consumers to fake check or over-payment scams.

A Fake Check or Over-payment Scam involves someone you don’t know asking you to deposit a check sometimes for thousands of dollars more than you’re owed—and then send a portion of the money back to them by a wire or prepaid card.

The scammers always have a good explanation for their over- payment but, by the time that your bank discovers that you’ve deposited a bad check, the scammer has the money you’ve sent— and you’re stuck paying fees to your bank or overdrawing your account.

To guard against loss, know who you are dealing with. Independently confirm your buyer’s name, street address, and phone number.

Never accept a check for more than your selling price and never agree to wire back funds to your buyer. A legitimate buyer will not pressure you to do so.

Resist pressure to “act now.” If the buyer’s offer is good, it should still be good when the check clears.

For more, visit us on the web at ProtectTheGoodLife.Nebraska.gov.