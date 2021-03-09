class="post-template-default single single-post postid-517470 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.4.1 vc_responsive"

Nebraska Bill To Permanently Allow Carry-Out Booze Advances

BY Associated Press | March 9, 2021
Home News Regional News
Nebraska Bill To Permanently Allow Carry-Out Booze Advances

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — An emergency order that lets Nebraska restaurants offer carry-out alcohol could become a permanent state law under a measure advanced by lawmakers.

The proposal builds off of Gov. Pete Ricketts’ temporary executive order to try to help restaurants during the coronavirus pandemic. The policy has proven popular because it allows restaurant customers to order cocktails and other mixed drinks with their to-go orders.

Under the measure, drinks could only be sold in a sealed, tamper-evident container and not partially consumed.

Sen. Suzanne Geist, the bill’s sponsor, says she introduced it to help local businesses recover some of the revenue they lost due to government-mandated social distancing restrictions.

The bill could still be tweaked to address concerns raised by some senators.

© 2021 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share: