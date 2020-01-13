Nebraska bill would give tax break for hiring felons

Nebraska businesses that hire felons could get a tax break under a measure before lawmakers that’s designed to make it easier for them to get jobs and reduce the likelihood they’ll re-offend.

Supporters say the bill would encourage employers to take a risk on potential employees whose criminal records limit their job prospects, although it’s not yet clear how they’ll cover the cost of the proposed tax deduction.

The measure by Sen. Justin Wayne, of Omaha, would allow companies to deduct 65% of the wages paid to workers with a felony conviction during their first year of employment.