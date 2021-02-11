Nebraska COVID Hospitalizations Continue to Fall

The number of people hospitalized with the coronavirus in Nebraska has dropped to its lowest level since the beginning of October.

The state said 230 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 on Wednesday, which continued the steady downward trend since the number peaked at 987 in November.

On Wednesday, Governor Pete Ricketts credited monoclonal antibody treatments for contributing to the decline. “I’ve talked to people who’ve had it, and they’ve said it worked wonders to help make them start feeling better right away. I think we’ve used it very effectively here in Nebraska to reduce out hospitalizations. It’s a treatment that will help bolster your immune system against the coronavirus, and help avoid those hospitalizations.”

The last time that number was lower was Oct. 1 when 227 people were hospitalized.

The number of new cases in the state has also been shrinking, with state health officials reporting 374 new cases and four deaths Wednesday, giving Nebraska a total of 195,006 cases and 1,990 deaths.