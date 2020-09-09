Nebraska Creates New Team to Help Respond to Disasters

Governor Pete Ricketts and state officials Wednesday announced the formation of a state Incident Management Team that will be available to help bring state resources and expertise to bear during large incidents such as last year’s massive flooding and this year’s Hubbard Gap Fire.

Nebraska Emergency Management Agency Director Major General Daryl L. Bohac says the dedicated group of eight personnel involving command, operations, logistics and finance staff will be able to provide an all-hazard response when needed, giving local authorities an advantage with an additional layer of response coordination.

“You’ve got each player in each specialty already identified and ready to come together at a moment’s notice. So, when they agree to go through the training to become a member of the Incident Management Team, they really sign up for that type of response mechanism,” said Bohac. “Prior to that, I would say we were more of a ‘pickup game’; instead of bringing a team in, we would bring one or two people in depending on the needs presented to us.”

Bohac says the creation of the team has been about a decade in the making, spurred on by a review of the devastating 2012 wildfires that hit the western part of the state. He says it should help bolster the confidence of local emergency management and first responders, pointing to the large response to the Banner County fire last month as a potential example. “Think about a local incident commander’s ability to manage 25 different departments responding to that. Having this other layer, if needed and they feel it’s appropriate, to bring us in, we can get there relatively quickly in response.”

Ricketts says the IMT includes the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency, the state fire marshal and the Nebraska state forester, and will also be able to coordinate the use of out-of-state assets contracted through the state of Nebraska.