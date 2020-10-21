Nebraska Dept. of Transportation Director Leaving for New Job

An official who oversaw Nebraska’s road and bridge repairs after last year’s historic floods and helped create the state Department of Transportation is leaving his post for a private-sector job.

Nebraska DOT Director Kyle Schneweis is stepping down next month to become CEO of a national transportation consulting firm.

“As the first director of the new Nebraska Department of Transportation, Kyle has done outstanding work setting a vision for the agency,” said Gov. Ricketts. “From putting the state on the road to completing our expressway system to rebuilding after last year’s floods, Kyle’s team has stepped up time and again to meet the challenges of the moment. Kyle is one of the best in his field, and I personally appreciate all his contributions to help build quality infrastructure, so our communities can grow and thrive.”

Schneweis was appointed by Gov. Pete Ricketts five and a half years ago as director of the Nebraska Department of Roads.

“Over the last five years, the NDOT team has come together to deliver on an incredible number of priorities for the people of Nebraska,” said Director Schneweis. “I am especially proud of the work our team has done in helping rebuild after the historic floods from last year. Nebraska’s communities are resilient, and NDOT’s work helped them bounce back rapidly. I want to thank Governor Ricketts for the opportunity of a lifetime to serve the state and to help connect communities across the Good Life.”

The agency was later merged with the Department of Aeronautics and renamed the Nebraska Department of Transportation.