Nebraska Economy Fares Better Than Most States Amid Pandemic

Nebraska’s economy has been devastated by the coronavirus outbreak and unemployment has surged, but the state has fared better than most of the rest of the nation.

The state’s unemployment rate for April registered 8.3%, which remains well below the national rate of 14.7%.

Nebraska’s unemployment rate was the third lowest in the country in those latest figures because the state relies heavily on industries that haven’t been affected as much by the virus and related government restrictions, such as food processing and insurance.

The state also doesn’t have as many jobs tied to the hard-hit tourism and oil industries