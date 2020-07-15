Nebraska Fiscal Year Revenues Come in Just Over Original 2019 Projections

Nebraska state government collected more tax revenue than expected in June and ended its fiscal year with about as much money as originally forecast last year.

The Nebraska Department of Revenue says it received $509 million in net tax revenue last month, about 3.3% more than the $493 million that had been projected. For the fiscal year that ended in June 30, the state collected a net total of $4.94 billion, which is slightly higher than the $4.93 billion that had been projected.

In a released statement, Governor Pete Ricketts said “Even with the change in the state income tax deadline and the impact of coronavirus on our economy, the State of Nebraska ended the last fiscal year on solid footing. This news puts the State in a strong position to work on a few key initiatives, including property tax relief, in the remaining days of the legislative session. I look forward to working with Senators to achieve the people’s priorities.”

The estimates of state revenue were produced in April 2019, well before the coronavirus pandemic triggered widespread layoffs and stoked fears about the global economy.