Nebraska Forest Service and Gering High School Announce New Partnership

Gering High School has partnered with the Nebraska Forest Service for a unique addition to skilled and technical trades.

This morning, Nebraska Forest Service representative Adam Smith was at GHS to demonstrate the new portable saw mill and talk about the wood drying kiln. Both are new additions to Gering High High School’s skilled and technical science programs.

Smith spoke with students and staff about the implementation of the technology, its benefits, and how GHS was chosen as a partner site for this resource.

Watch as GHS Instructor Steve Land explained about the benefit of this partnership to students and community.