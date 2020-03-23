Nebraska Game and Parks Commission Bans Alcohol at Lake McConaughy

The state game and parks commission has banned both alcohol possession and consumption at Lake McConaughy and neighboring Lake Ogallala in western Nebraska.

The commission voted Friday at its meeting in Hastings for the proposal, which affects only state-controlled areas. It’s among

several agreements the state worked out with local leaders to avert drastic cuts in access.

The commission had been considering access restrictions following

complaints about overcrowding and rowdy behavior last Fourth of July. But the commission delayed action in January after hundreds of people showed up for a hearing on the proposed rules.

In 2010, the Commission lifted restrictions on alcohol consumption at Nebraska Game and Parks operated lakes- with the exception of Lake McConaughy and Willow Creek State Recreation Area. The ban however only addressed the consumption of alcohol, and not the possession.