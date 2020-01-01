Nebraska Gasoline Tax Drops Slightly January 1st, 2020

The Nebraska Department of Revenue reports that the state motor fuels tax rate will drop slightly on January 1, 2020 to the new rate of 29.3 cents per gallon, which is 0.4 cent lower than the current rate of 29.7 cents per gallon for gasoline.

The new rate will be levied through June 30, 2020. In addition, Nebraska motorists pay 0.9 cent per gallon for the petroleum release remedial action fee.

An additional 18.4 cents is levied for each gallon purchased for the Federal Gasoline Tax. The Federal Gasoline Tax has not increased since 1997.

Starting January 1, 2020, the combination of taxes charged on each gallon of gasoline sold in Nebraska will be 48.6 cents.

The latest State Motor Fuel Tax report from the American Petroleum Institute shows that the average for all states in the U.S. is 54.7 cents per gallon with the highest rate reported by California at 80.45 cents per gallon and the lowest reported by Alaska at 32.72 cents per gallon.

For more information on the Nebraska gasoline tax visit https://revenue.nebraska.gov/ motor-fuels .