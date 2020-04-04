Nebraska governor extends order limiting gatherings

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) – Gov. Pete Ricketts has expanded to all 93 Nebraska counties an enforceable order that limits gatherings to fewer than 10 and closes many non-essential businesses and services.

The expanded order Friday night was followed Saturday by news that a Nebraska State Penitentiary staff member had tested positive for COVID-19 – the first confirmed case within the state’s prison system. Ricketts had earlier resisted expanding the order statewide, preferring a regional approach to try to stop the spread of the new coronavirus.

The directed health measure began last month in eastern Nebraska counties surrounding the state’s largest city of Omaha, then was expanded to 56 counties until Friday’s statewide order.