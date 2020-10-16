Nebraska Governor Imposes New Restrictions as Virus Surges

Gov. Pete Ricketts has announced new restrictions aimed at curbing the coronavirus amid a surge of new cases and hospitalizations in Nebraska.

The Omaha World-Herald reported that the Republican governor outlined four steps that will go into effect Wednesday:

Hospitals must provide 10% of their bed and intensive care unit space for incoming COVID-19 patients

Indoor gatherings, currently allowed up to 75% percent capacity, must drop to 50% capacity

People at bars and restaurants must remain seated and with no more than eight to a table

Wedding and funeral receptions must limit table sizes to no more than eight people

Friday’s full briefing can be seen below: