Nebraska Governor Imposes New Restrictions as Virus Surges

BY Associated Press | October 16, 2020
Photo/ Video Courtesy NET Nebraska

Gov. Pete Ricketts has announced new restrictions aimed at curbing the coronavirus amid a surge of new cases and hospitalizations in Nebraska.

The Omaha World-Herald reported that the Republican governor outlined four steps that will go into effect Wednesday:

  • Hospitals must provide 10% of their bed and intensive care unit space for incoming COVID-19 patients
  • Indoor gatherings, currently allowed up to 75% percent capacity, must drop to 50% capacity
  • People at bars and restaurants must remain seated and with no more than eight to a table
  • Wedding and funeral receptions must limit table sizes to no more than eight people

Friday’s full briefing can be seen below:

 

© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
