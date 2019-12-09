Nebraska Governor Increasingly Frustrated with Inaction on USMCA Trade Pact

Nebraska’s Governor says it’s been a rough year for agriculture in the state, but there is one gift the nation’s leaders could give producers before the end of the year, and that’s passage of the United States – Mexico – Canada trade agreement.

Pete Ricketts tells Rural Radio News it’s incredibly disappointing that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her fellow Democrats are playing politics with an important trade policy that would have a significant impact on Nebraska and the rest of the country. “I am told, if she would bring it up for a vote, the votes are there on the House floor to be able to get this passed,” says Ricketts, “and of course both Canada and Mexico are our top trading partners from the United States standpoint, but specifically for Nebraska these are important trading partners.”

The governor says the country has over a billion dollars in trade with each of those countries every year, and Mexico is a very important market for Nebraska products including corn, dairy and beef.

Ricketts says the recently announced trade deal approved by Japan shows the President can produce positive trade policies that will benefit agriculture and industry in Nebraska and beyond, and approval of USMCA could help bring China and the EU to the table on trade issues.

He says he’s frustrated by the inaction in the House on USMCA, which is a big deal that needs to be taken care of.