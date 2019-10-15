Nebraska group forms to produce, recruit more tech workers

Business, education and government leaders have announced a new effort to produce and recruit more tech workers for Nebraska.

A group called the Nebraska Tech Collaborative has been formed to underpin the effort. Mike Cassling is chairman and CEO of Omaha firm CQuence Health and chairman of the Nebraska Tech Collaborative.

He said at a Lincoln kickoff event Monday that Nebraska is losing jobs at an alarming rate as companies either choose to expand elsewhere or not at all because they can’t find the workers they need.

Cassling says there’s not enough awareness in Nebraska of the tech jobs available.

He also says more tech education is needed, especially in K-12 schools, and more recruitment and development of female and minority employees.