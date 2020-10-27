Nebraska Health Providers, Seniors to Get Vaccine First

Nebraska officials say health care providers and elderly and

vulnerable residents will be first in line to get a coronavirus vaccination when it becomes available as early as this year.

Gov. Pete Ricketts and public health officials say they plan to give those groups top priority in their plans to distribute their limited share of the vaccine, once it’s developed and shipped.

The announcement came as Nebraska sees a record number of people hospitalized because of the coronavirus. The number of new virus-related hospitalizations jumped to a record-high 436 on Saturday, and the number on Sunday held fairly steady at 435.