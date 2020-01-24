class="post-template-default single single-post postid-435868 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.1 vc_responsive"

Nebraska jobless rate remains 3.1% for 6th straight month

BY Associated Press | January 24, 2020
Officials say Nebraska’s unemployment rate of 3.1% didn’t change in December, the sixth straight month the rate has remained at that
figure.

A report issued Friday says the preliminary December rate was three-tenths of a point higher than the adjusted December 2018 rate of 2.8%.

The Nebraska rate also was below December’s national preliminary rate of 3.5%, which is unchanged from November and down four-tenths of a point from the December 2018 rate of 3.9%.

The report says nonfarm employment dropped a tenth of a point, but the figure’s up by more than 15,600 over the year.s

© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
