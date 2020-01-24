Nebraska jobless rate remains 3.1% for 6th straight month

Officials say Nebraska’s unemployment rate of 3.1% didn’t change in December, the sixth straight month the rate has remained at that

figure.

A report issued Friday says the preliminary December rate was three-tenths of a point higher than the adjusted December 2018 rate of 2.8%.

The Nebraska rate also was below December’s national preliminary rate of 3.5%, which is unchanged from November and down four-tenths of a point from the December 2018 rate of 3.9%.

The report says nonfarm employment dropped a tenth of a point, but the figure’s up by more than 15,600 over the year.s