Nebraska Lawmakers Pass $83.6M Emergency Relief Package to Combat Coronavirus

BY Ryan Murphy | March 25, 2020
Nebraska lawmakers have approved an $83.6 million emergency relief package to help public health officials respond to the COVID-19 outbreak as the number of cases continue to rise.

Governor Pete Ricketts signed the new funding bill Wednesday to pay for additional medical and cleaning supplies, tests and overtime for state health care workers.

Speaker of the Legislature Jim Scheer says this bill was able to be passed in just three days due to the members of the Unicameral working together.

Today, Ricketts also added Lancaster, Dodge and Saunders counties to the list of places where restaurants and bars will be forced to close their dining rooms because of the health risk.

 

