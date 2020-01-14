Nebraska Lawmakers Tackle Game and Parks Commission Bill

State lawmakers are discussing a bill that would change the fees collected by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission for annual park passes.

The move comes as the NGPC looks to move to a more “business-centric” approach trying to meet customer’s needs while bolstering revenue.

Under the bill, Nebraska resident’s annual park passes would increase from $35 to $40, and non-residents would pay $55 for an annual park permit.

Bayard Senator Steve Erdman says that Game and Parks officers need to step up their game on enforcing the need to have park permits

On Monday afternoon, the District 47 senator recounted a story from several years ago from the Bridgeport State Recreation Area.

He says that Morrill County Sheriff Milo Cardenas went to see who had park stickers and ran across an individual from Colorado who did not have a park pass.

The person told the Sheriff that they’d been coming there for five years, never paid a dime, never had a sticker, and had never paid for any lodging.

“If you don’t send somebody out there to collect the fees, if you don’t police who comes in and who comes out, I’m quite confident you’re going to lose money,” stated Erdman.

Discussion on the bill ,LB287, is expected to resume again this morning on the legislative floor.

