Nebraska officials identify first community spread of virus

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) – Nebraska health officials have identified the state’s first coronavirus case that was transmitted through “community spread” of the disease along with two new travel-related cases.

The Douglas County Health Department said Saturday that a woman in her 60s who was previously diagnosed with COVID-19 started having symptoms before she traveled. Community spread of the virus indicates it is becoming more common in Nebraska because the origin of the case can’t be identified.

Nebraska now has 16 cases of COVID-19 in the state. Gov. Pete Ricketts said gatherings of more than 250 people should be avoided now that the coronavirus is spreading in the community.