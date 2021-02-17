Nebraska, Other States Avoiding Blackouts So Far Wednesday

UPDATE: As of 12:44 p.m., NPPD officials said the power emergency level had dropped yet another level, to EEA Level 1, meaning power supplies in the 14-state region of the Southwest Power Pool were meeting demand, with a set amount of reserve capacity available. That status would preclude any need for additional rolling outages, but requests to conserve remain in effect.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Nebraska has so far avoided another round of rolling power outages Wednesday.

Nebraska Public Power District says it ultimately didn’t have to shut off anyone’s power Wednesday morning, after warning earlier in the day more blackouts were likely.

NPPD President and CEO Tom Kent discussed the situation with reporters in an online news conference, saying “so long as things stick to the (demand and supply) forecast, we don’t have any unanticipated or unexcpected events, I’m hopeful we can get through the day without additional issues. But again, the entire (Southwest Power Pool) footprint is in the second level of the three levels of emergencies, so it is still tenuous.”

Kent said utilities are still asking people throughout the region to continue conservation efforts to help prevent the need cut off power demand.

All the major utilities across the state implemented planned power outages in places on Monday and Tuesday because demand for electricity exceeded the supply available across a 14-state region.