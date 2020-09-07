class="post-template-default single single-post postid-483578 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"

Nebraska police officer dies 2 weeks after he was shot

BY AP | September 7, 2020
This photo provided by the Lincoln, Neb., police department, shows Lincoln police officer Luis "Mario" Herrera. Authorities said Herrera, who was shot while attempting to arrest a 17-year-old on an assault charge, died Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, after a nearly two-week battle to save his life.

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say a Nebraska police officer who was shot two weeks ago while attempting to arrest a 17-year-old on an assault charge has died.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that Luis “Mario” Herrera, a 23-year veteran of the Lincoln Police Department, was shot while serving a warrant Aug. 26. He died on Monday. Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird says sadness does not begin to describe the community’s sense of loss.

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts has ordered flags to be flown at half staff until sunset on Sept. 11. Ricketts says Herrera’s “service and sacrifice will never be forgotten.”

